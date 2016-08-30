GLICO Healthcare makes it into Ghana Club 100

GLICO Healthcare, a pioneer in the private health insurance sector in Ghana, has for the first time made it into the Ghana Club (GC) 100 companies at the 15th Edition of the Club’s award ceremony held in Accra.

A member of the GLICO Group Ltd. and pacesetters in the private health insurance sector in Ghana, GLICO Healthcare has finally joined its sister companies GLICO LIFE and GLICO General who have been consistently listed on the GC 100 companies for the past five years.

GLICO Healthcare was ranked at the 41st position whiles its sister companies GLICO LIFE and GLICO General were ranked 92nd and 98th respectively.

The GC 100 awards ceremony organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), is an annual compilation of the top 100 companies in Ghana and selected companies are honoured for excelling in their various areas of operations in the previous fiscal year.

GLICO Healhcare is the first private health insurance company to be listed into the GC 100 based on its remarkable performance in the private health insurance sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Business Development Manager, Maame Akua Afriyie Boachie was excited with the feat.

She said “this award is a clear indication of the impact of our innovative and unique products and services that meet the needs of our clients and stakeholders”.

Scheme Manager of GLICO Healthcare, Harriet Tenge, who joined her team to receive the award and stated, “it is not only a deserving honour, but a great challenge to perform better in the highly competitive private health insurance industry”.

“We at GLICO Healthcare will continue to work hard, setting high standards to maintain our leadership position in the industry”, she emphasized.

Delivering a welcome address at the awards ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh stated that this year’s edition focused on ways to expand Ghana’s manufacturing sector.

The awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel under the theme ‘Manufacturing; Steering Ghana’s Development’.

The most prestigious awards ceremony in the country was attended by notable personalities such as President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest.

It is instructive to note that GLICO Healthcare appeared on the private health insurance scene a little over 10 years ago, and has grown and developed steadily to attain a leading position.

This is the second award GLICO HEALTHCARE has won shortly after celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2015.

It recently won the envious International Arch of Europe Award for quality and technology by Business Initiative Directions (BID) in May,2016.

This is a mark that the company is positioned for greater heights in the coming years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com