Nestlé Milo, an iconic brand with a long and distinguished history in Ghana was recognised at this year’s Made in Ghana Food and Service Awards. The brand was awarded in the Food & Beverage Category for its excellence in quality and standards over the years.

The award was received by Mrs. Freda Duplan, Managing Director for Nestlé Ghana and Mrs. Funmilayo Osineye, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Ghana.

Milo has been a household name for the past 45years since first being produced in 1971 at the Nestlé Ghana Tema factory. Milo the energy food drink for future champions is proudly a made in Ghana product, made with locally sourced cocoa powder. Milo has “Activ-Go” which contains Protomalt, a unique malt extract that provides nourishing energy to the body and a special blend of vitamins and minerals that helps prepare children to do their best.

The brand has a rich legacy in Ghana through its long standing commitment to grassroots sports development programs such as the Milo Champions league, Accra Milo Marathon, Ghana Junior Sport festival amongst others.

In Ghana, Nestlé the leading nutrition, health and wellness company has been providing quality and nutritious food to families since 1957. The company produces Milo for both the Ghanaian market and for export within Central and West Africa. In addition to Milo, Nestlé Ghana also produces Ideal, Carnation, Nescafé and Cerelac.