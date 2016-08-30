The 2016 edition of Ghana Teen Choice awards was held at the World Trade Centre in Accra last Saturday.

The event which is organized annually by The Silver Network to celebrate teen excellence and personalities who influence the teen World in Ghana was heavily attended by an array of celebrities, Ghanaian teens and parents.

This year’s event saw celebrities such as award winning actor, Van Vicker, celebrated teen super star, Abraham Attah and his buddy Striker from the “Beast of No Nation Movie”, 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, EL, Hosts of various tv shows and members of the Ghana Teen Choice Awards Board, Fred Baa, Prisca Aryeh, Kulaperry and Serwaa Amihere.

Awards were presented to 21 deserving personalities and institutions at the event, 16 of which went to Ghanaian teens and 4 to personalities who influence teenagers in Ghana. Adisadel College was awarded the best school for 2016.

Please see below the full list of winners on the event night.

Ultimate Categories

Ultimate Choice Icon - Mike Nyinaku (CEO, Beige Group)

Ultimate Choice Artiste - EL

Ultimate Choice Movie Star - Abraham Attah

Ultimate Choice TV Series - YOLO

Ultimate Choice School - Adisadel College

Ultimate Choice Comedian - Nkansa Lil win

Honorary Award for Student Excellence - Jessica Quaye