Full Winners List – Ghana Teen Choice Awards 2016
The 2016 edition of Ghana Teen Choice awards was held at the World Trade Centre in Accra last Saturday.
The event which is organized annually by The Silver Network to celebrate teen excellence and personalities who influence the teen World in Ghana was heavily attended by an array of celebrities, Ghanaian teens and parents.
This year’s event saw celebrities such as award winning actor, Van Vicker, celebrated teen super star, Abraham Attah and his buddy Striker from the “Beast of No Nation Movie”, 2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, EL, Hosts of various tv shows and members of the Ghana Teen Choice Awards Board, Fred Baa, Prisca Aryeh, Kulaperry and Serwaa Amihere.
Awards were presented to 21 deserving personalities and institutions at the event, 16 of which went to Ghanaian teens and 4 to personalities who influence teenagers in Ghana. Adisadel College was awarded the best school for 2016.
Please see below the full list of winners on the event night.
Ultimate Categories
Ultimate Choice Icon - Mike Nyinaku (CEO, Beige Group)
Ultimate Choice Artiste - EL
Ultimate Choice Movie Star - Abraham Attah
Ultimate Choice TV Series - YOLO
Ultimate Choice School - Adisadel College
Ultimate Choice Comedian - Nkansa Lil win
Honorary Award for Student Excellence - Jessica Quaye
Teen Categories
Ultimate Choice Teen – Presider
Choice Artiste - Mhizzed Khall
Choice Dance Act - Swag Unit
Choice Music Group - Swag Ville
Choice Spartan - Natasha Tetteh
Choice Blogger – Realiteen
Choice Model – Alex
Choice Clique – 6Sides
Choice Apparel – KTL
Choice Photographer – Dwezzy
Choice Hottie Female - Tysha
Choice Hottie Male – Graham
Choice Fashionista Male – Baron Slanzy
Choice Fashionista Female - Tracey