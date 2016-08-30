Visionary Leader - President Mahama

The Flag Staff House was the Seat of Government when Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was the President of the Republic of Ghana. Osagyefo, as we all know did wonders by championing the development of this country beyond the comprehension of many.

Today, a young, competent, honourable, affable and visionary leader in the person of President, John Dramani Mahama occupies the Seat of Government at the same Flag Staff House and he has already been compared with the Founding Father of our country in terms of development.

It is an indisputable fact that President Mahama is changing lives positively and transforming Ghana generationally. Many people across the length and breadth of this country now have potable drinking water for drinking and for other purposes.

Today, many villages and communities now have first class Community Day Senior High Schools built for them by our indefatigable President, thereby improving quality education and making education easily accessible.

Today, many people can have access to more healthcare facilities than ever before through the provision of many modern health facilities across the country.

Today, many qualified students can have admissions to Colleges of Education and Nursing Training Colleges due to the visionary leadership of President Mahama. Many Ghanaians, who are called to teach or practice Nursing can now have their dreams realized.

Today, Ghanaians can travel to many parts of the country within shorter times than ever before because of the thoughtful works of a president who has delivered a wider network of modern constructed roads in the country.

Today, and for the first time in the history of Ghana, Moslems from Northern Ghana flew direct from the Tamale International Airport(TIA) to Madina, Saudi Arabia because of the deep thoughts of a president, whose presidency provides a friendly-enabling environment for every Ghanaian living everywhere.

Today, the Accra International Airport(AIA) as I would like to call it and the Kumasi Airport have all been renovated and have attained modern status and travellers now enjoy more using these facilities.

President, John Dramani Mahama promised to fix the perennial power problems and it took him sleepless nights to fix it. Never in the history of this country has a leader took to his heart the energy problems of this country and invested so much into energy and power like has been done under President, Mahama’s Administration to let Ghanaians enjoy power for business and for domestic purposes.

His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama deserves a second term because he still has a lot to offer this country in terms of development.

JM is a unifier.

JM is a peace-loving person.

JM respects his country men and women.

JM is a team player.

JM is a true leader

#JM Toaso

©2016, Godwin-Xavier Ayeebo