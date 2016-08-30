3 Nigerians Busted With Fake Documents

Three Nigerians have appeared before an Accra circuit court for allegedly possessing fake documents.

They are Egwolor Onome, supervisor; Favour Omowo and Sena Oyinola, both unemployed.

The trio, according to the prosecutor, Chief Superintended Duuti Tuaruka, on August 9, at Batsona Spintex Road in Accra, facilitated the commission of a crime by forging the United Nations Authority Certificate, Ghana Bar Association certificate to practice, United Nations High Commission for Refugees ID card, among others.

The three are facing an additional charge of possession of forged documents by having the soft copies of Barclays Bank ID investor certificate purportedly signed by the Chief Justice, Power of Attorney, among other documents.

Before trial judge Aboagye Tandoh, the accused persons variously denied the offence and were remanded into police custody until September 1, 2016.

This was after the court had dismissed the application for bail filed by the defence lawyer on behalf of his clients.

The facts of the case are that the complainants in the case are police officers who had information that the accused persons are in a particular house engaging themselves in fraudulent economic transactions against unsuspecting persons in the country and abroad using forged documents.

The police moved to the house and arrested them. A search conducted on them revealed among other items, HP laptops, one Dell laptop, Acer laptops, internet connection routers and quantities of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Favour, according to the police, claimed ownership of a Samsung mini laptop containing forged documents of some organizations.

Sena also claimed ownership of the Dell laptop containing some forged documents.

