Samira Mobbed At Funeral



Wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samira Bawumia was given a rousing welcome at Bibiani in the Western region where she attended a funeral on Saturday.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's wife, who was wearing a splendid black and white dress, seemed overwhelmed when other mourners at the venue mobbed her when it was announced that she had arrived to mourn with the bereaved family.

Mrs Bawumia was in the company of other NPP members.

Some of the mourners tried to use their mobile phones to take 'Selfies' with the wife of the NPP Vice Presidential candidate who also acknowledged people that were chanting her name.

Some of them temporarily turned the funeral into a political rally, as they chanted the names of Nana Akufo Addo, the NPP presidential candidate and Dr. Bawumia.

The mourners insisted that the signs were clear on the wall that the NPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

Edmund Kyei, a key member of the Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Team, who was part of Samira Bawumia's delegation, told DAILY GUIDE that he was surprised about the development.

He noted that most of the mourners stopped crying and yelled 'change' when they saw Samira Bawumia, saying “what we witnessed at the funeral grounds indicate that the NPP will win the December polls.”

Mr Kyei, who is also the NPP Communications Director for Asokwa in Kumasi, stated that Ghanaians want the NPP to win the polls to save them from misery.

