CDS Inaugurates 37 Hospital Boards

Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje (middle) with members of the two boards

The Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, has assured the Armed Forces Medical Services that it is doing all it can to ensure the resolution of challenges facing the service.

Speaking at the inauguration of the nine-member Military Hospital Advisory Board and seven-member 37 Military Hospital, Nursing & Midwifery Training College (NMTC) Board of Governors, Air Marshal Samson-Oje stated that he was mindful of the challenges facing the healthcare service delivery in the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service and the importance of addressing the challenges.

“I want to use this occasion to assure you that High Command is doing all it can to ensure the resolution of these thorny issues,” he said.

Air Marshal Samson-Oje said the inauguration of the boards would add credence to the efforts being made to solve some of the problems facing the hospital.

“It is my hope that the two boards will discharge their duties with dispatch and will always be guided by the charter underpinning the establishment of their boards,” he mentioned.

The Military Hospital Advisory Board is chaired by Rear Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo, Chief of Naval Staff, with members including Brig General W. Omane-Agyekum, Brig General Ralph Kojo Ametepi, Brig General E. C. Saka, Col S. D Mante, Cdre K.K Pumpuni Rtd, Dr Kofi Ahmed, Ms Marrigold Korri and Col V. Otto.

The 37 Military Hospital NMTC Board of Governors, chaired by Air Cdre JSK Dzamefe, has Col M Telbert, Col SR Mensah, Col SD Mante, Col R K Gator, G.K Kyeremeh and Flt Lt Akuoko-Adjei as members.

The two boards were charged broadly to co-ordinate and promote collaborative efforts or activities between the hospital, local and international medical organisations and eminent medical practitioners, monitor the professional, technical and administrative matters affecting the hospital and ensure financial accountability at all levels at the hospitals.

Their mandate also includes periodical inspection of all the facilities for the provision of health services within the armed forces to ensure efficient maintenance culture, ensuring that procedures are transparent and are in accordance with approved regulation, making recommendations on the terms of condition of service of the medical personnel and submitting quarterly reports to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Director of Medical Services of the 37 Military Hospital, Brig General Ralph Kojo Ametepi, hailed members of previous boards who carried out their mandate successfully.

He said through their work, there has been significant infrastructure development affecting theatres, central sterilisation unit, pathology department and the oxygen plant.

“The NMTC which started as a training school for orderlies has been transformed into an accredited tertiary institution affiliated to KNUST. Plans are also far advanced for the school to offer degree programs. This has been with the help of the first governing board of the 37 NMTC,” he said.

Rear Admiral Kofi Peter Faidoo, Chief of Naval Staff, speaking on behalf of the boards, acknowledged that the task ahead will be challenging, but assured that with the boards high calibre of personalities and extensive experience who make up membership of the various board, they will deliver on their mandate.

“I would like to assure you, CDS, Sir that we will carry out our task assiduously to achieve your vision for the development of the 37 Military Hospital. We would count on your guidance and support as we work towards the development of our dear service,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri