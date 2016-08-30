Shippers Get $16.5m Office Complex

The Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) has officially inaugurated the $16.5 million ultramodern Ghana Shippers' House.

Located at the Ambassadorial Enclave at West Ridge in Accra opposite the Head Office of Fidelity Bank, the 12-storey Shippers' House is to help GSA meet the needs of the shipping community in Ghana and the sub-region.

Speaking at the launch of the edifice on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, Dr. Kofi Mbiah traced the history of the building to the 1980s.

“The construction of the Ghana Shippers' House originally dubbed 'Maritime House' was conceived in the late 1980s as a 15-storey building. It was however shelved and resurrected a couple of times but could still not see the light of day due to lack of funds.”

“The indenture granting this land to the Ghana Shippers' Authority is dated 30th March 1992,” he said.

The building, he said, would house a ship brokerage hall, the first of its kind in West Africa where ship brokerage and other shipping and logistics transactions would take place, thus creating the environment for a freight market in West Africa.

“It would also have a Knowledge and Information Centre with state-of-the-art technology and a repository of requisite materials in shipping logistics,” Dr. Mbiah said, indicating that the funds for constructing the building was borrowed from Ecobank Ghana Limited.

According to him, the 540-seater capacity conference centre and committee rooms would serve the needs of shippers and create a one stop-shop for all that is connected with international trade and transport logistics.

“Undoubtedly, this facility would enable us serve shippers better as there would be a dedicated hall for receiving and addressing shipper complaints, providing them with information on all matters relating to their business endeavours,” Dr. Mbiah.

He further indicated that “the Ghana Shippers' House adds to our Shippers Centre in Tarkoradi, our Tarkoradi Logistics Platform, our seven warehouses in Tema, our Boankra Shippers Centre and the lands we have acquired for our future expansion.”

The building, he said, was constructed by Berock Ventures, a local construction firm, with support from their sub-contractors.

Former Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Albert Essien, during whose tenure discussions for the loan to construct the building took place, said the building was magnificent but urged the Authority to ensure regular maintenance.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who represented President Mahama on the occasion, commended GSA and prayed that the Shippers' House would help deepen the relationship between shippers and the Authority.

The Ghana Shippers' House

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey cutting tape for the Shippers' House.

With him are President of AGI, James Asare-Adjei (left) and officials of GSA

By Melvin Tarlue