Guinness Appoints New Supply Chain Director

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana's leading total beverage business, has appointed Isaac Tosu as the Supply Chain Director effective September 2017.

Mr Tosu will be a member of the Executive Management Team and report to the Managing Director.

His responsibilities will include embedding operational excellence and enhancing supply organizational capability in service of GGBL's ambition of becoming the best performing and most trusted and respected consumer goods company in Ghana.

Isaac joined GGBL as an Engineering Performance Manager in 2012 from Unilever Ghana.

During his time at GGBL, Isaac has served as the Head of Engineering and Compliance and most recently Brewery Manager – Achimota.

Under his leadership as Brewery Manager, the Achimota Supply Chain Department transformed the brewery to be one of the most improved sites in Diageo.

Francis Agbonlahor, Managing Director, GGBL said, “I am delighted to have Isaac join the executive management team. He will certainly bring value to our business with his expertise, inter-personal skills, focus and resilience.

“As the first Ghanaian Supply Chain Director, Isaac's appointment is testament to our commitment to grow and develop talent within the business.”

GGBL, a subsidiary of Diageo PLC, the world's premium drinks producer, has operated in Ghana for over 50 years.

It is the only beverage business listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and operates from two breweries in Ghana- Achimota in Accra and Kaasi in Kumasi.