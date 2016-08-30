PPP Candidates Strategize

ALL twenty-nine parliamentary candidates of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region have met at Sunyani to strategize on how to win the region's parliamentary seats for the party in the 2016 general elections.

These strategies they believe if well implemented will help them beat their opponents especially the NDC and the NPP and win them not less than 10 seats in the region.

One of such strategies is to preach to the people about getting them employed in the numerous Group Ndoum conglomerate of businesses especially in the GN banks which they said have been opened in all villages and towns in the region. According to National Chairman, Brew Hammond, who spoke to the candidates via mobile phone, the promise of giving jobs to the people will counter the NPP's promise of one district, one factory message and outwit the NDC's vain promises because they have been in government but unable to give jobs to the people.

Mr. Hammond asked the parliamentary candidates to work together with their constituency chairmen and the regional executives to embark on door to door campaign to preach the message of jobs creation when they vote for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and his parliamentary candidates saying, 'this is our chance so we don't have to mess with it'.

He lamented the B/A PPP is fraught with divisions and warns that if the division continuous, the region cannot win a single seat for the party. He, however, complained of limited logistics for the party saying the party has only 34 pick-ups to use for the campaigns across the country so he pleaded with them not to worry if they receive a vehicle but not branded with their pictures.

He promised to provide 1000 T-shirts for distribution at the grassroots in the constituencies.

The regional chairman Seth Gomnah who doubles as a branch manager of regional treasury of GN Bank promised the candidates GN bank vehicles in their constituencies to use on campaigns tours on Saturdays and Sundays but have to fuel it themselves, feed and accommodate the drivers; a suggestion which did not go down well with some of the candidates.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani