

Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Ran, Naba Asigri Abugrougou Azoka II, has stated that the Kusasis do not hate the New Patriotic Party as has been perceived by the public, saying, just a hand full of people go round creating false impression that Kusasis don't like the NPP.

“Some people are going round the Traditional Area spreading this falsehood that, if NPP comes to power, the position of Kusasis as the traditional rulers will be taken away; but this has always been disputed, and hearing from Nana Addo, I am more convinced that, there is indeed no truth in that allegation.” Bawku Naba said.

Bawku Naba Zug-Ran Abugrougou Azoka II prayed for long life for Nana Addo, stressing that, if becoming the President of Ghana is the will of Allah, then may the will of Allah be done, come December 7.

This was when Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba at his Palace at Bawku on the second day of his campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

The NPP flagbearer together with his running mate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Parliamentary Candidate for Bawku Central, Gabiana Gbanwah and that of Binduri Constituency, Abdulai Abanga interacted with the Paramount Chief of Bawku and his elders and pleaded with them to give the NPP the chance to improve the economy of Ghana and reduce the level of hardship among Ghanaians.

“Naba, let me assure you that, whatever happened in terms of Chieftaincy in Bawku, should be considered as part of history. The most important thing is that, we together must find an amicable and lasting solution, so as to pave way for sustainable development of Bawku. This area has a lot of business potentials that need to be exploited for the good of the people.”

“You have been hearing me talking about one district, one factory; you in Bawku are even lucky. There are existing bricks and tiles factory, we can revive the oil and rice mills that are no longer functioning and you will be having three. This promise is possible and achievable, trust me.” Nana Addo assured.

Touching on the peace across the Bawku Traditional Area, Nana Addo commended the Bawku-Naba and the members of the Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee, for their roles in maintaining a peaceful environment.

“It is my prayer that, this peaceful atmosphere is maintained to create the environment for businesses to thrive here. When businesses grow, people will make money to improve their living standards and will contribute significantly to the development of this Municipality.”

It took Nana Akufo-Addo and his entourage, including Deputy Minority Spokesperson in Parliament, Mr Dominic Nutiwul, close to thirty minutes to go through the heavy traffic caused by supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and other on-lookers to get to the venue for the mini rally.

Earlier, Nana Addo inspected a Dam at Saka Community in the Bawku West District.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku