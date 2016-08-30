Veep's Warning To NPP Diversionary Tactics - Political Scientist

Claims by the Vice President that the NDC will now begin to reply the NPP in double folds, attacks directed at President John Mahama by the NPP, is merely a strategy to shift attention from critical issues ahead of the polls, political scientist Dr. Alidu Seidu has said.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, uncharacteristically, has warned that the governing party would not go mute any longer if insults are yelled out at them.

He told a gathering in the Central region that the NPP should desist or be faced squarely.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Seidu told Starr News if voters choose leaders based on policies, politicians will tone down on insults and empty propaganda.

“Sometimes some of these things are made to divert attention from important critical issues that would be damaging to them as political parties. And the sad aspect of it is that majority of the Ghanaian population do not vote based on issues, they vote based on party lines, identity. So they don’t get punished if they don’t stick to the issues and some people even applaud the loudest when the character of their political opponent are attacked…so what we need to do is change the issues that inform the way we vote through education, socialization and several activities”.