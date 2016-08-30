Broadcast Journalist Wins IFAJ-All Tech Young Leaders In Agriculture Journalism Award

A Kumasi-based Broadcast Journalist with FOX FM, Richmond Frimpong has won IFAJ-ALLTECH 2016 young leaders in agriculture journalism.

Mr. Richmond frimpong and 9 nine other journalists from USA, Belgium, Australia, Burkina Faso, Great Britain,Canada, Norway New Zealand and Austria were honoured at Bonn in Germany for their outstanding performance in agriculture journalism globally.

Richmond was the only Ghanaian to benefit from the IFAJ-ALLTECH Young leaders award since in section.Richmond’s effort in mobilizing a set of journalists together to promote agriculture and rural development stories fetch him the Award.In all 10 agriculture journalists have been selected to receive the award in July 2016 at Germany, Berlin.

The selection process consisted of points for a written submission, the judge’s impression of the candidates’ leadership potential,their proven leadership abilities and a narrative explaining their interest inthe young leaders program.In a media release by the international federation of agriculture journalists IFAJ the award support the winner’s participation in an ifaj congress and an intensive boot camp-style workshop.

This year’s boot camp took place in July 11-12, prior to the ifaj congress in Bonn, Germany.This award has existed for 11 years now and almost 100 journalists have already received the chance to strengthen their skills andexpand their global network through their excellent program