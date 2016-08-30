Member of Parliament for the Mampong constituency, in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai Nimo, says the record levels of poverty among Ghanaians are as a result of the poor governance under the last eight years by President John Mahama.

Addai Nimo indicated that if Ghana is to move forward and fulfill its true potential of being the Black Star of Africa, then Ghanaians must return the New Patriotic Party, under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, back into Office.

“Ghana’s development rests with the NPP. Ghana has enjoyed 59 years of independence. 27 years of our independent life has been under PNDC/NDC. Let us ask ourselves. What has this tradition done for Ghana? We in the NPP have only been at the helm of power for 10 years and 3 months, and our record has been sterling,” he said.

Francis Addai Nimo, who is part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s entourage touring the three Northern Regions, made this known when he addressed a rally at Bolgatanga the Upper East Region capital, on Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park.

“It was under the 2-year and 3-month old government of the late Dr. K.A. Busia that the vast majority of teak used for the electrification programme in Ghana were planted, which ensured that electricity was extended to every part of the country,” he said.

Again, he added that “the size of Ghana’s GDP, in 2000, was $4 billion, at the time the party took office. In 8 years, we moved it to $24 billion. This means that if Ghana is to have a bright future, it rests in the hands of the NPP.”

He therefore urged Ghanaians to give the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo “the opportunity to serve this nation, to transform this nation, and improve on the quality of life of every Ghanaian.”

Every government undertakes development

On the same platform, the NPP Campaign Sector Committee Chairperson on Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, indicated that the most important things required of any government are the development of the nation, as well as the improvement in the living standards of Ghanaians.

“In spite of the NDC’s singular message of infrastructural development, Ghanaians are saying that their living conditions are worse off. Ghanaians are saying they cannot make ends meet; they cannot afford to live in these hard times. This is, clearly, a sign that the NDC has failed. Ghanaians are saying they want Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP,” he noted.

As per the NDC’s rhetoric of having undertaken infrastructural development, Alan Kyerematen stated that “if the task is all about how many kilometres of road you have constructed, or the number of schools built, then the NDC is no match for the NPP.”

He stated that “in addition to providing infrastructural development, we, in the NPP, will give you jobs to do. That is why Nana Akufo-Addo’s message everywhere he goes is that he will help establish a factory in every district, to create jobs for you.”

Recapping the NPP’s record of job creation in Bolgatanga and in the Upper East Region, Alan Kyerematen noted that President Kufuor’s government “rehabilitated the Pwalugu Tomato factory, and the Zuarungu meat factory. This created thousands of jobs for the people. These factories, under President Mahama, have all collapsed. We are coming to revive all of these”

He further assured that groundnut farmers in the region will also be beneficiaries of the setting up of a groundnut processing plant, when the NPP assumes office in January 2017.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN