The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential nominee for the 2016 polls, commenced his four-day campaign tour of the Northern Region today [Tuesday] August 30, 2016.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo just wrapped up his campaign tour of the Upper East Region, and will begin his Northern Region campaign tour in the Walewale constituency.

He is to pay a courtesy call on the overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, the Nayiri Mahami Bahigu Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu.

Nana Akufo Addo's campaign team on day two of the visit will pay courtesy calls on some chiefs in the Tamale Metropolis.

The team on day three will visit the Eastern Corridor enclave where he earlier paid courtesy calls on the Regent of Dagbon and the Regent of the Abudu Royals.

Nana Addo's team will end the campaign tour in Gonjaland; and some of the constituencies to visit include Yapei-Kusawgu, Daboya, Damongo and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.

The NPP's Northern Regional Communications Director, Mohammed Abdul Kudus in a Citi News interview ahead of Nana Akufo Addo's visit, appealed to supporters to exercise maximum restraint on the roads.

He urged them to respect traffic regulations as they flood some principal streets of Tamale Township to usher in Nana Addo's team into Tamale.

Mohammed Abdul Kudus stressed that the NPP will need the vote of all supporters to win the December 7 polls “One touch.”

The party has already decorated the area using paraphernalia such as miniature flags and banners to decorate electricity polls, streetlights and storey buildings within Tamale Township.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana