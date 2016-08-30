EC Back To Court Over Finger Print Identification

The 2012 Independent Presidential Candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) and two others, Joint Alliance Youth Movement, Macho Men for Good & Justice, have dragged the Charlotte Osei-led Electoral Commission of Ghana to an Accra High Court in yet another legal tussle over what they term as the continuous delay of critical electoral reforms.

According to the petitioners, they are seeking to impress upon the High Court to compel the EC to implement a credible Biometric Voter Register (BVR) with particular emphasis on finger print identification of voters.

“It is an undeniable fact that technology when wrongly applied could equally spell doom to the beneficiaries who happen to be the good people of Ghana. That a credible BVR for elections, simply put, means, a register of Voters using the Biometrics of Voters, to identify a living Voter and his/her location in order to ascertain valid votes cast in an election.

…This by implication means a credible BVR must have the barest minimum of the dead in order to build confidence in the number of valid votes cast by the living at the respective locations/polling stations. This is inherent in the natural phenomenon of Death and Movement associated with humans.” President JOY explained.

The group are also challenging the law that in its present form as it appears, it is inadequate and inappropriate for the work it was designed and therefore requires amendment which is the 2016 CI91.

This reads

R23 (2a) (2) During the exhibition period; (a) any registered voter may inspect the provisional register of voters to ascertain that the particulars on the voter’s identification card are the same as the particulars contained in the provisional register of voters and in case of any discrepancy, request the exhibition officer to make the necessary correction in the provisional register”

The petitioners contend that CI91 has no regulations to challenge the participation of the Dead/Deceased in our Electoral process; and require the deletion of same from the BVR. It is estimated from Ghana Statistical Services figure that the dead comprise approximately 4.5% of the voters’ population.

“What is therefore found to be inadequate is the absence of a finger print identification,” President JOY explained.

They are also praying the court to direct the respondent (EC) that is mandated to put forward proposals for amendment before Parliament to effect change or amend for the law to be adequate and effective.

That an amendment is proposed to read as follows:

Any existing registered voter who intends to cast his/her vote for impending elections (a) During the exhibition period

(i) Shall place on the Automatic Finger Identification System (AFIS) in the presence of the Exhibition Officer and other stakeholders to ascertain that the particulars on the Voter’s Identification Card are the same as the particulars contained in the provisional register of voters

(ii) The Exhibition Officer in the presence of other stakeholders will ascertain the facial and personal data of the Voter both on the AFIS and Voter’s Identification Card

(iii) In case of any discrepancy, the Voter will request the Exhibition Officer to make the necessary correction in the provisional register”.