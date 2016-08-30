Stanbic Bank swoops five awards at 2016 Ghana Banking Awards

Stanbic Bank has swooped five awards at the 15th Ghana Banking Awards ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The Bank’s Slydepay App was adjudged the Product Innovation of the Year 2015. The Bank was also adjudged second runner-up for four other categories. These include: Most Cashless Bank, Best Bank for Long Term Loan Finance, Trade Deal of the Year, and Best Bank for Savings and Deposits.

According to Mawuko Afadzinu, Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic Bank, these awards are in recognition of Stanbic’s commitment to deliver excellent banking experience.

“These awards go a long way to entrench Stanbic’s position as a great force to reckon with in the Ghanaian Banking industry,” he said.

He said, the Product Innovation of the Year Award and Cashless Bank Awards also prove Stanbic’s commitment to drive the cashless revolution by coming up with innovative products that make payment and collection easy for customers and non-customers alike.

“The bulk of Stanbic Bank’s Personal & Business Banking strategy is about using digital capabilities to deliver an even better customer experience,” Afadzinu said. “This entails putting customers in control, providing more convenience, and extracting key customer insights from our rich data so that the bank becomes more proactive, relevant and easy to use.”

Some of the Bank’s digital platforms include the Stanbic Ghana Banking App, BOL and Enterprise Online. The Slydepay App, Afadzinu said, takes the cashless revolution further by providing carefully thought off solutions for both web based and mobile environments.

The Ghana Banking Awards, organised by Corporate Initiative, is a vehicle to showcase and applaud best performing banks in various categories of the Ghanaian financial services market. The assessments are made through a nationwide survey of consumers of banking products and services.

Story by Ghana/Joy Business