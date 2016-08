A rescuer carries a baby as migrants and refugees arrive in the port of Messina following a rescue operation on March 17, 2016 in Sicily. By Giovanni Isolino (AFP/File)

Rome (AFP) - The Italian coastguard said it had coordinated the rescue on Monday of about 6,500 migrants off of Libya in one of their busiest days of life-saving in recent years.

"The command centre coordinated 40 rescue operations" that included vessels from Italy as well as the EU's border agency Frontex, and "saved 6,500 migrants", the coastguard wrote on Twitter.