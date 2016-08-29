Fisherman caught in female co-tenants room

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Aug. 29, GNA - A man who entered the room of a female co-tenant, smeared pomade in between her buttocks after pulling his erected penis ostensibly to have sex with her has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Oscar Anettey Abbey a 45 year old fisherman has been charged with causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and indecent assault.

The tenant was sleeping half naked in her room when Abbey broke in and conducted his nefarious act.

Abbey pleaded guilty to causing unlawful entry but denied the two other charges before the court presided over by Mrs Rubby Naa Akweley Qauison.

The court convicted him on his plea and remanded him into Police custody to reappear on September 7 for sentencing.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a 25 year old trader Lekia Adjeley residing at James Town.

On August 23, this year at about 02:30 hours while the complainant was fast asleep in her room, the accused person used some implement to cut the net of her trap door valued GH È¼ 80.00, entered into the room and saw the complainant half naked on her bed.

Prosecution said Abbey quickly fetched the complainant's Queen Elizabeth Cocoa Butter crÃ¨me close to her Television set with his finger and smeared it between complainant's buttocks.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said the complainant felt some sensation and when she woke up she saw accused person standing by her bed with his erected penis.

Complainant raised the alarm and chased him out of her room and when sympathisers came to the scene and the accused was arrested and being sent to the Police at James Town he fled.

Prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and he was nabbed.

