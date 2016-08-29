Mining cadastre administration system goes live

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The Minerals Commission has officially launched its online repository for public access, according to a statement from the Commission.

The online repository is a web based portal where all data recorded in the Mining Cadastre pertaining to minerals rights and related revenues are published.

'This means for the first time in the history of Ghana, a fully-fledged computerized mining cadastral system is being deployed for the mining sector of Ghana,' the statement said.

It said the project had been made possible under a bilateral agreement with the Australia.

Dr Toni Aubynn, CEO of Minerals Commission remarked: 'We are excited that what we set out to achieve is turning out positively with the development of a fully-fledged Mining Cadastre Administration System. The system when fully completed will enhance transparency, effectiveness, accountability and compliance in the management of mineral rights.'

Under the new system, information relating to existing concessions as well as status of new applications (payments made, concession validity, size, location etc.) could be assessed and tracked online.

It is expected that by April 2017, investors could conduct full cartographic searches and apply online for mineral rights.

The implementation of a Mining Cadastre Administration System in Ghana would help prevent disputes over concession boundaries and significantly reduce human interventions in the mineral rights acquisition and management process.

At the same time, it would help improve collaboration and interaction between relevant government institutions, including the Minerals Commission, Ghana Revenue Authority, Bank of Ghana, among others, the statement added.

The portal could be accessed via: http://ghana.revenuesystems.org.

GNA