Three Nigerians remanded for posessing forged documents

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Three persons were on Monday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing forged documents.

Egwolor Onome, Favour Omowo and Senu Oyinola, all Nigerians were said to have prepared to commit crime and forged documents United Nations Authority Certificates, Ghana Bar Association Certificates to practice, United Nations High Commission Identification Card, Power of Attorney, and Barclay Bank Identification Card.

The accused persons also had in their possession forged investor certificates signed by the Chief Justice of Ghana among other forged official documents of the Judiciary, USA Army ID cards, Republic of Senegal Passport, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Inter Country VAT certificate registration of the Republic of Ghana, Ministry of Interior funds transfer clearance, certified bank drafts among others.

Egwolor was also charged for possessing narcotic drug.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges but were denied bail by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, and remanded to reappear on September 1.

The facts of the case as presented by Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka are that the complainants are police officers from the Baatsona Police Station, while the accused persons are Nigerian citizens residing at Kotobabi, Spintex.

He said on August 9, the police received information that the accused persons were in a particular house and engaging themselves in fraudulent electronic transactions with unsuspecting persons in Ghana and abroad using forged documents.

Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka He said the police proceeded to the house and arrested them. A search conducted in their room revealed six laptops, all personal computers and two internet interconnected routers.

A further search revealed quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa in a room belonging to Egwolor. He claimed ownership of the substance and informed the police that he bought it to smoke.

He said they claimed ownership of the laptops and a close examination of the said laptop disclose forged material documents in soft copies of key institution in Ghana and abroad.

The documents were printed out for investigations.

The prosecution told the court that, the accused persons claimed that the documents were not genuine but were prepared by them for transaction.

