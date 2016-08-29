Voltic refurbishes Nsawam Police cells

Nsawam (E/R), Aug. 29, GNA - Voltic (GH) Limited has renovated the Nsawam Police cells and installed a water storage tank at the cost of GHâ‚µ45,000.00.

Mr Eugene Djan-Sampong, the Plant Manager of the Company at a handing over ceremony said the gesture was aimed at giving self-esteem to humanity, especially those who are in cells and going through the judicial process.

The handing over ceremony coincided with the West Africa Security Sector Activity (WASSA) celebrations of the Nsawam District Police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Michael Zah Dandy, the Nsawam District Commander expressed gratitude to Voltic Company for the support.

He said the Police would scale-up it's day and night patrols and would not relent in its effort to rid the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality of drug peddlers and criminals.

D/Supt Zah Dandy said crime has reduced drastically in the area as compare to last year, saying from January to June 2015 the statistics showed 1,248 cases, however at the same period this year, the total cases reported were 658.

He commended his men and the people who supported them for the achievement and said the Police are resolved to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

He called on the public to volunteer credible information on criminal activities to the Police so that together they could fight miscreants in the communities.

He appealed to philanthropists and organisations to support the Nsawam Police with residential accommodations and an office accommodation for the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

D/Supt Zah Dandy urged assembly members and traditional leaders to set up Neighbourhood Watch Committees particularly at Adoagyiri, New Afutu, Nsawam Central, Sakyikrom and the rest to help prevent crimes.

He gave the assurance that the Nsawam Police would work hard to ensure that the December, 2016 Elections is successful in the area.

He entreated the people to think of Ghana first before anything else.

D/Supt Zah Dandy said: 'In putting Ghana first, we must be tolerant, desist from foul language, respect the electoral laws, be vigilant at the polls and more importantly not take the law into our hands.'

He asked the citizenry to report every bit of unusual occurrence to the Police, adding that by this way they would be putting Ghana first.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kofi Sarkodie Addo, the Nsawam District Police Crime Officer in an address at the WASSA celebrations explained that the occasion is a calendar event by the security agencies to take stock of the immediate past year.

Nana Osae Ankah IV, the Chief of Sakyikrom who chaired the function commended the Police in the area for their commitment to duty, which had greatly reduced crime.

He also emphasized the need for the formation of the Neighbourhood Watch Committees to assist the security agencies.

GNA