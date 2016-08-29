Focus on building more CHPS compounds

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Aug 29, GNA - The government has been urged to make the building of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in the deprived communities, urgent priority.

Madam Victoria Darko, Project Director of Pregnancy Stress Foundation (PSF), a local NGO, complained about inadequate health facilities and professionals in these areas and said that must radically change.

Deliberate steps must be taken to tackle the health needs of pregnant women and children there.

She was contributing to discussions at a forum on pregnancy and child birth held by the Foundation in Kumasi.

'Saving and supporting the lives of vulnerable mothers and children in society' was the theme chosen for the event.

This followed a health outreach undertaken jointly by the PSF and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in two districts - Amansie Central and Sekyere Afram Plains Districts that showed that many expectant mothers and children lacked access to quality healthcare.

Madam Darko described the finding as deeply troubling and not helpful to efforts at preventing maternal and infant mortality.

She indicated that there were also the problems of self-medication and malnutrition in those places.

She said the situation, where people walked long distances, should not continue.

Mr. Raphael Sekyere, a nurse with the PSF, advised women to avoid alcohol intake and unsafe abortion.

The Foundation used the occasion to present a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to support five children with deformities to undergo medical treatment.

GNA