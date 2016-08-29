4th Edition of Made in Ghana Product awards two personalities

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Thirty-seven most celebrated and outstanding Ghanaian business personalities, products and service organisations were honoured at the fourth edition of Made in Ghana Product and Service Awards in Accra.

It was for the production of unique products and efficient services delivery.

It is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), endorsed by the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Finance and Ghana Standards Authority.

The event was held on the theme: 'Industrialisation, the key Strategy to Accelerated Economic Development and Job Creation.'

The Guest of honour, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Nii Osah Mills, said the Government has made the promotion of the consumption of 'Made in Ghana' goods and services a cardinal pillar for the future development of our economy.

The President of the EFG, Mr Sam Ato Gaisie said the Made in Ghana Awards is about seeking the pride of Ghanaian most celebrated high quality and competitive products and services to create awareness, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, increase the products' credibility in international markets and build product loyalty to save the local manufacturing industries from collapse.

In attendance were some ministers of state, heads of department and agencies and some members of the Diplomatic Corps, including: Madam. Pavelyn Tendal Musaka, Zimbabwean Ambassador and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Mr Robert P. Jackson, US Ambassador and Madam Sun Baohong, Chinese Ambassador.

The rest were: Madam Claudia Turbay Guintero, Colombian Ambassador Mr Pradeep K. Gupta, Acting, Indian High Commissioner and Mrs Adekunbi Soniake Ayodeji, Acting, Nigerian High Commissioner.

The awardees were honoured for their contribution to national development and the flagship awards went to two personalities and two organisations, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, President and Chairman, Groupe Nduom, Business Personality of the Year, Dr Kwabena Adjei, Founder and Group Chairman, Kasapreko Co. Ltd, Industrialist of the Year and Mr Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, Chief Executive Officer and EIB Network, Young Personality of the Year.

The rest were: Groupe Nduom, Business Group of the year, Kasapreko Co. Ltd, Manufacturing Industry of the Year, Medi Moses Prostacure Herbal tea, overall best product of the year and Herbal Tea of the Year.

Other awards were: Reroy Cables & Power Systems, Electrical Cables & Power Systems of the year , Distell- Savanna dry & Hunter's Gold cider, Cider beverages of the year, Everpure purified drinking water, purified drinking water of the year,2015 and Chocho herbal fresh soap, herbal soap of the year, Others were: Beatex- lord mosquito & old soldier jumbo mosquito coils, household insecticides of the year, kleesoft washing powder, washing powder of the year, Rockcare- genecure 4-4-2 capsules, herbal capsules of the year, Nestle ideal milk & milo energy food drink, food & beverage products of the year, lucky herbal bitters, Fontissue, paper & tissue of the year, 2015, Taabea herbal mixture, herbal mixture of the year.

Other award winners were: Homefoods pure palm oil, agro-processed palm oil of the year, - Kane-em plastic closures & pet bottles, rubber & plastics of the year.2015 ,Tex styles- GTP & Woodin, Textile Prints of the year, Anowah Afrique apparel, apparel & garment industry of the year, Phastor Kwick Floors, Building & Construction product of the year, Kofi Ababio & Sons - Crystal clear liquid detergent, Azartex emulsion paint, emulsion paint of the year, kinapharma- lumether tablet & suspension(act), pharmaceutical product of the year, Mansuki - Coconut oil Shea butter hair food, Cosmetics of the year, Olam- royal king crackers/perk biscuits, biscuits of the year,2015.

The rest were: Volta Serene hotel, hospitality & tourism service of the year,2015, business & financial times Newspaper, business newspaper of the year, Strategic communications Africa ltd, Corporate communication service of the year, Unicredit Ghana ltd, Non-bank Financial service of the year,2015, Starlife assurance Co. ltd, life insurance company of the year,2015, Medlab medical diagnostic services, medical diagnostics service of the year, EIB network, Electronic Media service of the year,2015, Ghana National Fire Service, fire prevention & safety service of the year,2015 and GCB bank ltd, Financial service of the year.

