Christians should not give their priests problems - Father Glover

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Reverend Father Ransford Emmanuel Titus Glover, Out-going Parish Priest of St Ambrose Anglican Church, Dome, Accra, has called on Christians not to make it a point to create problems for their priests because God punishes sin.

'People should not come to church to mark the grammar of their priests or assess what people wear. People should not go to church to sleep and miss the message. People should come to church to do the work of God, 'he said in a homily on Sunday.

Rev Fr Glover was preaching on the theme: 'The unusual gratitude,' during a thanksgiving service to end his three years, eight months' duty tour at the Parish. He is on transfer to St James at Teshie North in Accra.

He told the congregation to stay away from anger to avoid hurting themselves, because people have the habit of making people mad and treat them as bad persons.

'Every test in life makes us bitter or better. The joy is to make ourselves victims or victors,' he said.

He said Jesus Christ was mindful about gratitude, when he healed 10 lepers and only one gave to say thank you to him.

Rev Fr Glover asked Christians to be grateful to God through thanksgiving for the numerous travelling mercies, healing, good health peace and understanding at home and the courage to stand up to difficulties.

He thanked the congregation for their support during his line of duty especially their support in reactivating the monthly offering, which led to the refurbishment of the church building.

