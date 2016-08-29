President Mahama should make Akufo-Addo next Speaker

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - An Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashietey Adjei, has called on President Dramani Mahama, to consider the New Patriotic Party(NPP) as Speaker of Parliament .

He said leveraging the experience of his arch rival Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Speaker of Parliament, would be an advantage.

According to Mr Ashietey Adjei, popularly called Moshake, in spite of the fierce politics between the NDC and NPP the desire to rally all Ghanaians behind the Better Ghana Agenda would gain grounds if Nana Akufo-Addo is brought on board in 2017 if he gets re-elected.

Speaking in an interview in Tema, he said: 'Considering his longstanding experience in law and politics, Nana Addo would be very suitable for the Speaker of Parliament position,' he said.

He added that since the December election would be Nana Akufo-Addo's last attempt, such an appointment would be a befitting tribute to his contribution to Ghana's statecraft.

Mr Adjei therefore asked the NPP flag bearer to consider the position if he is offered him.

'Apart from the fact that this appointment will engender peace after President Mahama has been elected, my call is also based on the materiality of Nana Akufo-Addo's vast experience in law and politics,' he said.

He said in addition to being the establisher of arguably the biggest law firm in Ghana, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co, which is credited with training many lawyers at the pupilage level, Nana Akufo-Addo is also a political stalwart who is a founding member of the NPP.

Since Ghana's return to democratic governance in 1992, Nana Akufo-Addo has been on the frontline of politics in the country.

'I especially respect Nana Addo for his contribution to the freedom in media practice in Ghana. 'It is no secret that his champion of the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law has been foundational to current press freedom in Ghana,' he said.

He said the NPP flagbearer also acquitted himself very creditably in his capacity as the Minister of various portfolios in the erstwhile Kufuor regime as Attorney General for instance, including the establishment of the Fast Track court system.

'I am dyed in the wool NDC, but the truth is that our opposition leader has a lot of experience that he can offer this country if he is offered the platform. I know he will never win the December election but I feel it would be such a terrible waste to let him go unused after the election.

'This is why I am pleading with President Mahama to consider making use of his rich experience and expertise. In my opinion, making him head of the Legislature would be very appropriate.'

