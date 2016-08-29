Voltic refurbishes Nsawam Police station male cells

Voltic (GH) Limited (Voltic), has given the male holding cells at the Nsawam District Police Headquarters a facelift at a cost of GHC 45, 000. The total refurbishment included tiling and installation of water closet, showers and a water storage tank.

The Plant Manager of Voltic, Eugene Djan- Sampson at the handing over ceremony which also coincided with the annual WASSA of the district police command, said the decision to refurbish the male cells was borne out of the company’s respect for the dignity of every human being, including even those that have been incarcerated for offences but are yet to be taken through the full judicial process.

“When we received the appeal from the district command for assistance, we took a critical look at the poor living conditions in the cell and we decided to embark on this project. This is not to say we encourage wrong doing, not at all. We believe the police also deserve to have the best of facilities to ensure the safety and security of Ghanaians”, Mr Djan- Sampson stressed.

Mr Djan- Sampson stated, “As a passionate and engaging brand, we value our consumers and we endeavour to do our best for local communities through our Sustainable Development Initiatives. These initiatives underpin our ambition to create a thriving world for our business and also for the communities in which we trade. The focus is on the positive transformation and uplifting of communities by supporting basic education, health and social development”.

He noted that at Voltic, social investment is not an add-on to business activities, but at the heart of how it engages with the communities where its customers, employees, investors and suppliers live.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, DSP Michael Zah Dandy was full of gratitude to Voltic for the immense support, noting that the facelift given to the police cells will go a long way to create great relief for inmates.

“This gesture is commendable and we urge other companies in this area to come to support us. We have a lot of needs and any help will be welcome”, DSP Dandy stressed.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com