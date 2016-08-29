NDC Women Preaches 'Green Book Gospels' At Borianor

The Greater Accra Regional and constituencies executives of the women wing of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken the government, "Accounting to the People," pictorial booklet known as the green book to the coastal towns of the region to canvass for votes.

The women wing as part of effort to help the John Mahama led NDC Government to retain power, last Friday, stormed the Bortianor / Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency in the Ga South Municipality to preach to the people of the,"gospel of the green book."

Led by its regional women organiser, Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, the NDC women went round the communities interacting and distributing the green book to the residents, explaining its content and what is expected in the next four years.

Residents who received copies of the green book for the first time and seeing it's content beng work done by John Dramani Mahama were marvellous of extend of projects executed in the country.

" I saw this green book with someone, but I never have opportunity to see the content, I am so impressed of work done, people says he did many projects for the country and today I have seen some in the book," a 52 year old woman identified herself as Mameley stated.

The NDC women moved further into the residence, and many were calling and running after them for copies of the green book.

They also distributed another white booklet, " Touching Lives" which contained the pictorials of work done by the first Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, through her foundation, the Lordina Foundation.

While in the Bortianor community some of the residents could not hide their joy and happiness seeing the green book and the touching lives book, as most of them were heard, shouting, "ede bee keke," signifying their utmost support to the NDC party course in the constituency.

The NDC women moved from house to house and from store to store to preach the gospel of the green book as they also distributed some party branded T-Shirts and other paraphernalia's to the residents.

Mrs Bortey later told The Enquirer, the aimed is consolidate the women front and to ensure an effective mobilization of the grassroots to prosecute the agenda of the NDC.

According to her, the move was also to ensure President Mahama’s development projects and programs in the region are communicated effectively to the voter populace.

While distributing the green book, Mrs Borey urged the residents to take advantage of the numerous developmental projects and program's in the region, especially in education and ensure that they enrol their children into schools.

The Regional Women Organisers of the NDC further told residents of Bortianor that the region has benefited tremendously from the government under the leadership of President John Mahama and urged them to turn out in their number on December 7, to endorse his second term as president.

Mrs Bortey however urged members of the party in the constituency to take advantage of the deep affection of the people of the area for the NDC in order to win more voters for the President.

She assured the constituency women wing of the support of the regional executives in ensuring an enabling environment for them to perform their activities.

She urged them to communicate effectively the government’s development efforts to the people and in a manner that would convince them to vote massively for the party.

The NDC , the regional women organiser said, is blessed with young people, the greatest of blessings and the party will continue to empower and believe in the inexhaustible strength of millions of Ghanaian youth,especially girls to give them opportunities to succeed.

Mrs Bortey therefore urged the young girls to advance vigorously and be forthright following the NDC with unstained loyalty and conscience.