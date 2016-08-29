Atuabo Gas plant to shut down for maintenance

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited is to undergo a planned maintenance of its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle district of the Western Region.

In a statement signed by the Corporate Communication’s Manager of the company Alfred Ogbamey said “the plant has been in operation for more than 12,000 hours since pre-comissioning and commissioning activities started in 2014.

This mandatory outage is required by original equipment manufacturers and vendors for maintenance of certain critical components of the gas processing plant on periodic basis and to facilitate warranty assurance on the installed equipment.

The shutdown according to Ghana Gas will last for 10 calendar days starting Wednesday 31st August.

Mr. Ogbamey also indicated that the Volta River Authority VRA and other customers of Ghana Gas as well as Tullow Oil have been informed of this planned maintenance.

This shutdown comes three days after workers of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited protested at Atuabo over poor working conditions.

Their demonstration was subsequently described by the company as illegal.

The workers are due to meet management of their issues.

It is however not clear how the VRA intends to mitigate the effect the planned maintenance will have on power supply.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana