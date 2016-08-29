South African Airlines marks one year of Accra-Washington flights [photos]

The South African Airlines (SAA) has celebrated one year of its non- stop travel between Ghana and the United States.

South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Lulu Xingwana

The SAA, launched the Accra Washington route on August 2, to among other things strengthen SAA's presence in West Africa.

Country Director for South African Airways, Gloria Yirenkyi

The event was attended by the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Lulu Xingwana, the Country Director for South African Airways, Gloria Yirenkyi , and Deputy Head of Mission at U.S Embassy, Ms Melinda Tabler- Stone.

Fifi Kwetey, Minister of Transport

Others included Minister for Transport, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and Deputy Minister for Finance, Mrs. Mona Quartey among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Xingwana expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for creating a conducive atmosphere for the airline to operate in the country.

On his part, the transport Minister, Mr. Kwetey announced that the government of Ghana has approved a request from the SAA to operate on the Accra- London route, once the airline satisfies the criteria laid down by the Ghanaian and United Kingdom aeronautical authorities.

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori /citibusinessnews .com/Ghana