Business & Finance | 29 August 2016 18:07 CET

South African Airlines marks one year of Accra-Washington flights [photos]

The South African Airlines (SAA) has celebrated one year of its non- stop travel between Ghana and the United States.

South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Lulu Xingwana

The SAA, launched the Accra Washington route on August 2, to among other things strengthen SAA's presence in West Africa.

Country Director for South African Airways, Gloria Yirenkyi

The event was attended by  the South African  High Commissioner  to Ghana, H.E Lulu Xingwana,  the  Country Director for  South African Airways, Gloria Yirenkyi , and Deputy Head  of  Mission at U.S Embassy, Ms Melinda  Tabler- Stone.

Fifi Kwetey, Minister of Transport
Others included  Minister for Transport, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey,   and Deputy Minister  for Finance, Mrs. Mona Quartey among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam  Xingwana expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for creating  a conducive atmosphere  for  the airline  to operate in the country.

On his part, the transport Minister, Mr. Kwetey announced that the government of Ghana has approved a request from the SAA  to operate on the Accra- London route, once the airline satisfies  the criteria laid down by the  Ghanaian and United Kingdom aeronautical authorities.

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori /citibusinessnews .com/Ghana

