PPP to hold mammoth “Don't Waste Your Vote” national rally

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will hold a mammoth national rally at the Kanda Schools Park, Nima 441, near Kawokudi Junction in Accra on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. prompt.

Structured to bring together thousands of supporters and sympathizers, the rally will focus on the wasted vote phenomenon.

The “wasted votes” perception has been one of the weapons in the arsenals of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP against the PPP in the Ghanaian electoral space.

The national rally will be used as a platform to explain to the Ghanaian electorate what a wasted vote really is and why a vote for the duopoly is rather the wasted vote, as promises they made for previous votes in their favour have not been delivered.

Speakers at the rally will include the Presidential Candidate and his Running Mate, the National Chairman, National Secretary, Youth and Women Coordinators, Presidential Policy Team (PPT) members, Parliamentary Candidates and politicians who have defected from NDC, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Convention's People's Party (CPP) to join the PPP.

Speaker after speaker; will be expected to make the case why a vote for both the NDC and the NPP is a wasted vote and why a vote for competent incorruptible leadership, education, preventive healthcare and jobs, which are the PPP’s canons for governance, constitute valuable vote.

It is expected that the “Don’t Waste Your Vote” national rally will expose the incumbent as the vote wasters and turn around the perception in favour of the alternative PPP.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com