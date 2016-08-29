Nursing School To Sue NMC Over ‘Fake Nursing Training College’ List

One of the health training institutions listed by the Nurses and Midwifery Council as part of the fake Nursing Training Colleges is kick-starting a legal action after efforts to get the National Media Commission (NMC) to stop publishing their name have proved futile.

St. Andrews College of HealthCare based in the Central Region says it will go ahead action if the NMC does not retract and right the wrongs it has done.

The Nurses and Midwifery Council last week published a list of nursing training institutions in the country that do not have accreditation and thus have to cease operations.

According to the director of St. Andrews College of HealthCare, the Nurses and Midwifery Council has no right to malign his institution which is not under the NMC but the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) in Accra.

The director, Dr Richard Asiedu, intimated that two years ago, the NMC orchestrated a similar action, albeit, listing his health institution among institutions that were operating without accreditation from the Nurses and Midwife Council.

“We cannot take this. When they listed our institution two years ago, we prompted them that we were not under the NMC but our accreditation is from the National Vocational Technical Institute (NVTI),” he said told Joy News.

“We run one of the health modules of the NVTI. We felt they were going to do the honourable thing by stopping their illegal act of publishing our institution again. So why is the NMC misbehaving like this?”, he questioned.

He said they feel scandalized and “enormous embarrassment” by the act adding, “we have no option than to head to court. I have instructed my lawyers to begin the process and we have to stop them from perpetrating further wrongs against us,” he stressed.

-myjoyonline