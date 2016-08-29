Court to rule on biomedical scientists’ strike on Tuesday

The Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists (GAMBLS), has said that it will appear before the High Court tomorrow (Tuesday) to respond to a suit filed against it by the National Labour Commission (NLC), in a bid to get the scientists to call off their week-long strike.

The NLC sued the striking biomedical scientists after it had earlier ordered them not to embark on their industrial action.

The President of GAMBLS, Ignatius Awinbuno, told Citi News that they intend to honour the summons by the court on Tuesday, but will not call off their strike until a ruling is made on the issue.

“The strike is indefinite. Our next hurdle is t meet the court on Tuesday. The Labour Commission has given us a restraining order and that will be enforced by the court so we've been summoned to the court on Tuesday,” he said.

“We'll go and present our case and see whether they will accept it. The Labour Commission says our strike is illegal. The Labour Commission cannot enforce it, it's the court that will enforce it. Whatever the court decides, we'll meet with our lawyers and take the next step.”

‘Health Minister to blame’

The biomedical scientists laid down their tools to highlight their displeasure with government's non-implementation of the National Health Laboratory policy which they say will help raise the quality of laboratory science practice in the country.

GAMBLS blamed the Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia for the consequences of their strike, including lives that could be lost as a result, as he had not shown any commitment towards resolving their issues.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra last Monday, Ignatius Awimibumo, said despite their concerns that the strike might lead to loss of lives, they feel the only way to persuade the Ministry to resolve their issues was a strike.

“This is frustration. Any death should be blamed on the Minister of Health. He has the power to do what he has to do. He should just take that bold step. This is what leadership is about. He should provide leadership to the health sector. Health work is team work. He should strengthen the laboratories so that we can support his vision as a Minister,” Mr. Awimibmo added.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana