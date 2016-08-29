World Tourist Day Celebration For Kintampo

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, MoTCCA, in partnership with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority, SADA, have launched the 2016 UNWTO World Tourism day in Kintampo, the "THE CENTRE OF GHANA" and a part of the Northern Savannah Ecological zone, NSEZ.

The event, which comes under the brand name "SADAFest", forms part of a larger initiative by MoTCCA and SADA to develop, promote and sustain tourism pivoted on a diverse culture and unique creative arts as the leading lights for development in the SADA zone.

Launching the event at the Kintampo College of Health, the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu - Agyare did not mince words that the SADA zone abounds in immense potential in the areas of tourism, culture and creative arts, which when fully harnessed will boost the economic fortunes of the zone.

In view of this, her Ministry is committed and determined to use tourism, culture and creative arts as vital tools for achieving positive change in communities across the lenght and breadth of mother Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of SADA, Dr. Chrys Anab, the Director for Social Development at SADA revealed that, as part of a 25 year SADA Master Plan, tourism has been identified as a key pillar for creating the required jobs and wealth for indigenes of the NSEZ.

Dr. Anab intimates that Kintampo North, which is hosting SADAFest 2016 has been located in the SADA Master plan as a tourism cluster due to the many tourists sites including the famous Kintamp Falls, the Centre of Ghana Edifice and eco-museums among others. According to him, SADA in collaboration with MoTCCA, GTA and the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly seeks to improve existing tourists attractions and also develop the undeveloped sites.

He pointed out that SADA in partnership with MoTCCA and the various regional offices of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Centres for National Culture has already begun an exercise to map out all the developed and undeveloped tourists and heritage sites in the NSEZ as a surest vehicle to market these opportunities to both local and foreign investors and ultimately boost domestic and international visits to these sites.

SADAFest, is expected to be institutionalized as an annual rotational event, linked to the slave routes and te Ministry's PANAFEST celebration.

Array of activities earmarked for the main celebration from September 25th - 27th include a grand durbar of chiefs, street carnival, a health walk, food bazaar/cooking competition, a SADA zone tourism ambassador competition, tour of the Kintampo falls and a massive health screening.

The UNWTO world tourism day/SADAFest is under the theme " Tourism for All : Promoting universal accessibility."

Partners involved include the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ghana Tourism Federation, GHATOF, corporate Ghana and the Regional Coordinating Councils of the NSEZ.

The CEO of SADA made a passionate appeal to all agencies, departments and Stakeholders in the SADA zone to support the event, stressing that the fair offers a unique opportunity to map, organise and present investment expose’ to explore in that part of the country.