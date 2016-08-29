“MTN Savanafest, 2016” Train Touches Bolga

The Upper East Regional Capital of Bolgatanga took its turn in the 2016 MTN Savana Festival, which features inter-community soccer gala competition and healthwalk.

According to the organisers, the festival aimed primarily at promoting unity and peaceful co-existence in the area, as well as ensuring healthy life styles of the people.

Eight Communities in the Bolgatanga Municipality comprising; Bolga Soe, Tindomniogo, Tanzui, Dawmeo, Dapotindongo, Gumbisi, kotoko line, and Atulbasisi, participated in the one-day soccer tournament, over the weekend.

Bolga Soe beat Tanzui 2 – 1 in the grand finale to win the completion, held at the Bolga Mobil Park.

In the health walk, dubbed, “MTN WALKATHON, 2016”, members of the Magani (New General), Mobile, Roxkland, Areeba, Vatican and Lafia Keep Fit Clubs turn out in their numbers to walk for health.

Led in the exercise by the Upper East Regional Commander of the MTTU, Mr. Dan Teye and the Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Mr. Salifu Zida, participants later converged at the Bolga Mobil Park, to go through some aerobics.