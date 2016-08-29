The National Women’s Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Otiko Afisa Djaba, has urged Ghanaian women, particularly young ladies, to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Addo and the NPP in the December 7, 2016 polls for jobs.

She said an NPP government will put in place the right policies and programmes that will create jobs for women, opportunities for all Ghanaians and reduce the poverty levels in the country.

Advancing reasons why Ghanaian women should vote for the NPP, Otiko Djaba bemoaned the massive corruption and mismanagement of the economy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration as the cause of unprecedented suffering of Ghanaians.

She pointed out that, a vote for the NPP is a vote to turn around Ghana’s fortune for the better.

Addressing a party rally at Chiana-Paga in the Upper East Region, Otiko Djaba said, the failure of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), has added to the suffering of the people in the Northern sector of the country.

She stressed mockingly that if the guinea fowls under the SADA programme had not flown to Burkina Faso as claimed by managers of the policy, it would have created a number of jobs for the people of Paga and many more in the country.

Bemoaning lack of jobs in the country, Otiko Djaba said “It is our sons and daughters who are out of jobs; every mother has a dream that their children will get jobs, you can go sit in the market, under the sun, in the rain to sell ‘Kooko’ T.Z or cloths to pay your children’s school fees and when the children complete tertiary education they cannot get jobs to do.”

According to her, all the children who failed the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) need change in their lives, adding that a vote for Nana Akufo-Addo will create opportunities for their parents to take care of their education as well as jobs for school leavers.

“This is because mothers of these failed children must pay for the children to re-write the exams. Meanwhile, the sister or the brother who is a trainee teacher or a trainee nurse has completed school but no job.”

Otiko Djaba said this is why all women and young ladies must vote out the NDC because all the suffering is as a result of corruption, mismanagement of the economy and wrong priorities, alleging that the poverty is caused by the “thievery of the NDC.”

She entreated all women in the Chiana-Paga constituency to propagate the message of change to all villages and from door to door to ensure victory for the NPP come December 7.

By: Frederick Awuni/ghelections.com/Ghana

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories