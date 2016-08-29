Ashanti NPP suspends 4 constituency executives

The Ashanti Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended four executives of the Bosome Freho Constituency.

Chairman of the Regional Disciplinary Committee, Dr Kwame Amoako Tufuor, told Joy News the four are being punished for untoward attitudes which, if not checked, would affect the fortunes of Joyce Adwoa Arko-Dei, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

“We found them culpable of the kind of punishment that was meted out to them. Now you want to also understand that we didn’t say we have sacked them. We say we’ve suspended you,” he said.

The suspended executives are; Chairman Attakora Amaniampong, Women Organiser Mary Mensah, Deputy Youth Organiser Frank Agyekum and the Communications Officer Anthony Nyame.

The suspension of the four constituency executives comes at a time when the nation has 99 days to the 2016 general election.

Already, the suspension of party’s National Chairman Paul Afoko, General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and the second Vice-Chairman Sammy Crabbe have generated some infighting. Mr Afoko is still in court challenging his suspension.

Being mindful of the closeness of the election, Dr Tufuor said the party is not dismissing the four executives but rather want to restrain the harm they might cause to the party.

He said the punitive measures are meant to ensure that some people who would easily be bribed by the party’s political opponents are weeded out of the party.

Dr Tufuor said they are not expected to come close to the party’s campaign but can help in whatever capacity they deem fit.

However, the suspended Chairman Attakora Amaniapong said he has not been served any letter to that effect.

He said even if there is such a letter, it has to pass through the relevant structures before reaching him.

On his part, the suspended Communications Officer Anthony Nyame explained they were summoned before the regional disciplinary committee after it was petitioned by the aspiring parliamentary candidate but he is yet to hear from them.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]