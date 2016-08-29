NPA Supports Korle-Bu Burns Centre With GH¢1 Million

The National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre (NRPSBC) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has received GH¢1 million from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for the refurbishment of its facilities.

The amount will, among other things, be used to improve Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, enhance sanitation facilities and also procure essential equipment to enhance health care delivery.

The work, which also includes electrical wiring, replacement of ceilings and installation of air conditioners, is expected to be completed in three months.

A high-powered delegation from the NPA, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Moses Asaga, attended a wall breaking ceremony on the premises of the centre yesterday, to mark the begining of the works.

The management of the KBTH and the NRPSBC, led by the CEO, Dr Gilbert Buckle, also attended the ceremony.

When completed, the centre will become the leading ultra modern hub of the treatment of burns and reconstructive plastic surgery in West Africa.

Background

During the June 3, 2015 flood and fire disasters in Accra, that claimed about 159 lives, many people who sustained burns were taken to the NRPSBC where some died due to lack of access to the intensive care unit (ICU) because facilities were overstretched.

The situation exposed the inadequate nature of facilities at the centre and generated public concern.

The government, corporate and other benevolent organisations have since committed resources to improve facilities at the centre

Partnership

At yesterday’s ceremony, Dr Buckle called for partnership between public institutions as a prudent means to boost their infrastructure.

"It is about time public institutions began to think about partnerships because that is the best means by which state institutions which generate more revenue can support others which provide social services,” he said.

He said it was important for public institutions to adhere to best practices and the culture of maintenance, so as to ensure quality in their operations.

NPA’s assurance

For his part, Mr Moses Asaga said the burns unit occupied a central point in the scheme of things of the NPA, since most burns cases at the centre resulted from petroleum products.

He said the NPA would, therefore, continue to give the necessary support to the centre to ensure that the facilities met the required standard.

Mr Asaga urged the management of the centre to continue to explore innovative ways to raise funds to support their operations.

Safety call

The Director of the NRPSBC, Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah, said even though the centre had the right calibre of human resource to dispense health care to the public, the lack of modern equipment and the right infrastructure was a major setback.

“We look forward to a future where patients who come to this centre will be treated in comfort and in the best of conditions,” he added.

He urged the public to take safety precautions at home and at workplaces to reduce the number of burns cases