New Zealand lose three before lunch in S. Africa Test

New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner (C) is bowled by South Africa's Vernon Philander (unseen) on the third day of the second Test at Supersport Cricket stadium in Centurion, South Africa on August 29, 2016. By Christian Kotze (AFP)

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) - New Zealand were plunged into deep trouble when they lost three wickets before lunch on the third day of the second Test against South Africa on Monday.

New Zealand were 118 for six at lunch, 363 runs behind South Africa's first innings total of 481 for eight declared at Centurion's SuperSport Park.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander picked up a wicket apiece.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the only batsman to look comfortable against the South African attack. He was on 40 not out at lunch.

Left-hander Henry Nicholls survived a chance to South African captain Faf du Plessis off Steyn in the third over of the day and went on to play a plucky innings of 36.

Williamson and Nicholls saw out the first hour and took the score from the overnight 38 for three to 86 before Rabada made the breakthrough, trapping Nicholls leg before wicket with a full delivery with the batsman back on his stumps.

Nicholls was given not out by umpire Paul Reiffel but a South African review led to the decision being reversed.

Another successful review, the third of the innings, led to BJ Watling being dismissed caught behind off his glove against Steyn after he had been given not out by umpire Ian Gould.

There was no doubt about the third wicket of the morning when Mitchell Santner was bowled off an inside edge by Philander without scoring.