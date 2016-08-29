Afotey-Agbo Constructs Funeral Roads

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Solomon Appiah and other NPP supporters in the constituency

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Solomon Tetteh Appiah, has described the construction of an asphalt overlay in the constituency by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a 'funeral asphalt' that is intended to impress mourners who will be attending the funeral of his (Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo) late sister.

Mr Appiah has also accused Mr Afotey-Agbo of serving his personal interest by starting the asphalt at his father's house at Katamansu instead of serving his constituents.

“The road between Katamansu to Zenu is a funeral asphalt because NDC has ruled this constituency for 24 years, and then when it's election when you have lost your sister, you are putting asphalt on the road because the president will attend your sister's funeral,” he disclosed.

“Why didn't the asphalt continue to Ashaiman but stopped at Zenu and why doesn't the asphalt continue to Kpone barrier than stop at Adom Herbal”? the NPP candidate queried.

Mr Appiah made the statement when Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presented some food items to the Kpone-Traditional Council for the celebration of this year's Homowo festival.

He mentioned that the asphalt construction is to make an impression on President John Mahama and other mourners who will be attending Mr Afotey-Agbo sister's funeral at Katamansu, thereby, the halfway road construction in the area.

The construction of the asphalt started at his (Afotey-Agbo) father's residence at Katamansu, but halted at Zenu, instead of linking to the dual-carriage at Ashaiman.

Mr Appiah has urged electorates in the area to vote against selfish politicians by voting for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone