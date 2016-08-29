NPP Billboards Cause Tension In Kpone



Tension is brewing high following the destruction of billboards and defacing of campaign posters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamansu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The disappearance of the various flags fixed on electric poles, destruction of posters and the disappearance of billboards of both Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Solomon Tetteh Appiah, was discovered by the residents of Kpone on Monday.

The acts of vandalism carried out in Kpone, Kokompe, Shangai and other areas of the city caused tension among people there.

Mr Appiah who condemned the acts during a presentation of items to the Kpone Traditional Area by the NPP for the celebration of this year's Homowo festival accused supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for embarking on an unlawful act.

“They destroyed the properties of the party. We reported it to the police because we believe in rule of law so went to them and they sent it to inter-party discussion and they pleaded with us to forget it so we left it for them. But, we are assuring them if they repeat it, we are going to face them squarely,” he stated.

Mr Appiah mentioned that the NDC leadership in the area hired the services of some 'hooligans' to carry out the destruction, a development he described as “shameful and illogical”, advising that politics should be approached with decorum.

The NPP parliamentary candidate called on the leadership of NDC to immediately call their party supporters in the area to order to avoid any form of violence.

That, nonetheless, he said, would not deter him from contesting the general elections to wrest power from the NDC.

Meanwhile, the political parties in the constituency have signed a peace pact to avoid actions that might spark violence during and after the upcoming elections.

