Disingenuously, congress wants all in my motherland, including its own kind to believe that almost four years are missing from the motherland's history.

The view and as they want it to be, is that their hero John Evans Atta Mills took the congress party along with him when he died serving the motherland.

Otherwise, Osono was in charge, January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009.

A congress administration took over from January 7, 2009 to date. Disingenuously, congress is saying the Atta Mills administration never existed.

Same 2009-2012 congress team vice-president (promoted to president 2012) took no salary, rode no state vehicles and never existed.

Congress is so embarrassed by its record that it has to disown period 2009-2012.

Congress disingenuously insists that even during the first eight months of 2013, they did no work but took their salaries.

Labour Commission (LC), please do something and collect that money back for the motherland.

Every group that refuses to work is threatened to lose money for no work.

In 1995 Harry Sawyerr almost ejected academics from their lodgings for striking. So LC retrieve our money collected by president, his assistant and ministers January 7, 2013 to August 2013.

When one acts dumb but thinks she or he is playing smart, it is disingenuousness. Osono Kokuroko says something from his heart, driven by what he used his brains to achieve; someone picks it up and twists it to suit political propaganda.

That's disingenuousness. The being smart belief is in the head and not in the act.

Statesman Osono said that from experience, a one-time six-year presidential term would serve the motherland better. He knows that will yield tangible development results.

Smart people will hear, describe that as a serious president who contested to build and not loot the national coffers would need six years for meaningful development.

He achieved middle-income in seven years. Congress had projected 20 years for that.

The missing years disingenuousness is allowing a cruel alibi for a motherland's business, economic, education and general wellbeing stagnation.

After eight years expensively squandered in loans and concrete structures of failing cost-benefit analysis, a case is disingenuously being made for never ending waste continuity.

I sat in awe and disbelief as a congress senior member denied bribing my compatriots with goodies. For those who are ignorant, unless they are feigning it, that accepting the branded goods is no guarantee for a vote, I say to them wake up or stop lying.

Each time some goody is handed out for votes, the receiver is forced to surrender their voting card or invoke an oath with a curse consequence to deliver the vote.

My compatriots wouldn't have so soon forgotten the bribing condition that compelled delegates voting to select congress leadership and mantle bearer to snap thumb-printed ballots in the polling booth to confirm whom an elector voted for. It was like a joke. But like congress always does with things like that, they made that obnoxious plan happen.

They always think bad and make the bad a reality. Even when someone has thought good, they will steal that good thought and turn it into bad action.

Just imagine a leader's courage, or shall I say, foolhardy. An offender says you have asked him to offend and insult compatriots to your benefit.

He insults left, right and centre.

Then he carries the recklessness to compatriots who are empowered to deal with motherland wreckers of that type. They punish him and in reckless harsh you say you are above everybody and take that person out of the punishment confirming he perpetrated the act at your behest. That's congress alright!

Here's my aborted conseil d'etat submission: 'It is with the greatest respect that I seek your permission to remind you and Honourable Members about ministerial role in the petition to free the Montie 3, that is before you.

In my most humble opinion, the probability of grave travesty of justice is very high if the might of the Executive, to which the Council of State belongs, is invoked to crush the power of Her Lordship the Chief Justice and the Judiciary arm of government.

This is especially so when ministers of state are part of the petitioners.

By their oath of office (Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992, pp. 207-208), they have sworn to 'uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana as by law established.''

Results of Election 2016 will tell whether my compatriots are discerning or congress disingenuousness would prevail.

It's more incompetence in spinelessness and jellyfish approach to running a motherland.

In 'go forth and sin and I will surely absolve you of that sin,' electronic manipulation of the election results looms large. It's the only logical conclusion from senseless mayhem.