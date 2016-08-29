Fire Engulfs Tepa EC Office

Fire has razed down the office of the Electoral Commission at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North district of the Ashanti region Monday dawn.

The fire which started around 1am, according to an eyewitness, Nana Yaw Dwomfour, has destroyed all valuable items in the office including the biometric verification machines (BVM).

The cause of the fire is unknown, but eyewitnesses suspect arson.

“The fire started around 2am and we cannot tell exactly the cause of the fire but we are hoping the fire service will be able to establish the exact cause of the fire, whether it was an electrical fault or someone deliberately did it”.

The Tepa police command has commenced investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

-starrfmonline