uniCredit Donates to 5 Institutions

Officials of uniCredit hand over some items to officials of Adabraka Polyclinic

Management and staff of uniCredit Ghana Limited have donated various items worth GH¢80,000 to five public institutions in the country.

The beneficiary institutions include the Ashaiman Polyclinic, Kaneshie Polyclinic, Adabraka Polyclinic, Takoradi Hospital and the Kumasi Children's Home.

P.V. Yeboah-Asiamah, General Manager of uniCredit, said the company has shown its commitment to giving back to society over the years by supporting various institutions.

He said this was evidenced by uniCredit's adoption of the Princess Marie Children's Hospital over the past eight years.

He stated that a special needy fund established by uniCredit for the Hospital continues to be provide relief for less privileged children who cannot afforded medical care.

Mr. Yeboah-Asiamah also explained that as part of its Customer Appreciation Week this year, uniCredit's management decided to mobilise staff to carry out special clean-up exercises at afore-mentioned five institutions in addition to making donations to them.

He reiterated that uniCredit considered it a social duty to help such institutions, especially considering the services they provide to society.

He praised the management teams of these institutions, especially the medical staff at the polyclinics for their efforts and assured them that uniCredit will always lend a helping hand.

Mr. Yeboah-Asiamah also mentioned that uniCredit offers special loan and consumer asset finance products aimed at helping salaried workers, especially those on the government payroll to live comfortably.

He said uniCredit's Smart Personal Loan product is designed to enable public sector workers access loans within two days of application at competitive interest rates to meet their varied needs.

Mr. Yeboah-Asiamah added that as part of its expansion programme, uniCredit had recently opened its Koforidua Branch and now has a branch network of 21.

He gave the assurance that uniCredit would remain committed to the growth of the SME sector and would introduce various products and services to enhance financial services delivery to this segment.

uniCredit has grown considerably in terms of reach and customer base over the past few years with branches spread across Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa, Koforidua and Takoradi.