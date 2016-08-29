Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 29 August 2016 11:41 CET

Woman Dies At Hajj Village

By Daily Guide

A woman died yesterday at the Hajj Village after a fall in the bath house where she had gone to wash up.

According to the Deputy Head of the Communications Bureau of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, Ghana (PAOG) Amin Lamptey, the woman had accompanied a pilgrim from Kumasi who fortunately was part of the passengers aboard the ninth batch of pilgrims to be airlifted to Madina.

A release he sent out yesterday read “the entire Hajj Village was in state of shock this morning when a woman by the name, Rukaiya from Kumasi New Town passed away when she was preparing to travel back to Kumasi after one of her relatives succeeded in travelling with the 9th flight which took off at 5:10am this morning (yesterday) and landed this afternoon (yesterday) in Madina.”

The deceased, he went on, visited  the washroom to clean herself up  for a possible journey back to Kumasi when she slipped and fell in the process. “She was pronounced dead by our Medical Officers on duty on their way to the hospital,” he said.

Some of her relatives who came along with her from Kumasi, he said “quickly conveyed the body to Kumasi for burial yesterday.”

In another development, the Chairman of the PAOG, Alhaji Tanko Abdul Rauf Ibrahim has confirmed to the DAILY GUIDE that nine underage persons have been deported from Saudi Arabia having traveled by one of the earlier flights.

It is being speculated that the teenagers were being sent to Saudi Arabia to stay on and join the teeming number of illegal immigrants in that country. The Saudi authorities knowing this trick appear to have mounted a special lookout for such persons and are quick to return them.

The many Ghanaian Muslim illegal immigrants live undignified life in shanty areas of Mecca. They are usually hunted by Saudi immigration officials. They are unable to access hospital facilities fearing they could be arrested and deported for not possessing stay papers.

By A.R. Gomda

General News

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.
By: Fiona Adomako
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img