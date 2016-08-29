The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that claims by members and “apologists” of the Mahama government that he is suffering from cancer will not derail his ambition.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, in the face of an abysmal record in office, which has led to widespread hardship and suffering amongst the people, the only option left for the current administration is to embark on an abusive campaign against him, the latest being that he is suffering from cancer.

“First they said I was a drug addict, it didn’t work. They said I was sick, it didn’t work. They said I was too old, it didn’t work. They said I was a hunchback, it didn’t work. They said I was a dwarf, it didn’t work. They said I was in a wheelchair, it didn’t work. They said I am a murderer, it didn’t work.

“They said I will die in June, it didn’t work. They said I was a dictator, it didn’t work. They said I was intolerant, it didn’t work. They said I was violent, it didn’t work. They said I had a secret agenda to destabilise the country, it didn’t work. Now, they say I have cancer, it will not work,” Nana Akufo-Addo told members of the Bolgatanga Traditional Council in the Upper East region on Sunday, August 28 during his campaign tour.

Nana Akufo-Addo added, “it appears the only way the President will get a third term is when I am sick or I am dead. That is the only ground on which he will get his third term.”

Cataloguing a litany of President Mahama’s broken promises, Nana Akufo-Addo recounted how the NDC promised a “one time premium for the National Health Insurance Scheme,” and have reneged on this promise, 8 years after making it. Worse still, the NPP flagbearer noted that “not only did this promise not materialize, but they have collapsed the NHIS.”

He continued: “He (President Mahama) told us he was going to build 200 community day senior high schools. According to his Finance Minister, he has been able to build 9. He told us in 2012 that ‘dumsor’ will be over by 2013. We are in 2016, and ‘dumsor’ is still with us in Ghana. President Mahama was here in the North last week, and not once did he speak about SADA, because SADA has become a monumental failure.”