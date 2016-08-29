On the 27th day of July 2016, Ghana recorded another event which is believed to have already cemented its place in the annals of Ghana’s politics. With partisan and intellectual discourse blended together, many believes the action of the president to pardon the Montie3 would have an effect on him and his government as Ghana prepares for yet another historic election.

On the other hand, some also have contrary views. They believe the fortunes of the president would not be tampered with considering that a good number of people are happy with his action, and also, the belief that the President acted in accordance with the constitution of Ghana. If my memory would serve me right – which I believe has never failed me, a group of Ghanaians petitioned the president to invoke article 72 so as to grant the montie3 a pardon, or otherwise remit their punishment.

This created a debate, and indeed many waded into the debate. Senior citizens, legal practitioners of all sorts, student, traders, and professionals of various fields and a host of others were all actively involved in such debates.

On the 26th day of August, after spending a month of their 4 month sentences were released. Lest we forget, it was in accordance with article 72(d) of the 1992 constitution, which gives the president the powers to remit punishments of any kind. This had caused pandemonium and razzmatazz among supporters of the NDC.

Ok, that was just by the way. My interest and reason for this article is regarding a young man called Salifu Maase a.k.a Apostle Mugabe. Earlier yesterday I was informed he would in a few days return to the studios to continue his usual program, “Pampaso”. Mugabe is a seasoned journalist with 16years experience. But, it appears the release of the Montie3 seem a death sentence imposed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ever since the process to get the montie3 pardoned, the New Patriotic party kicked against that, and in their own wisdom, predicted an electoral defeat for H.E John Dramani Mahama come December 7th if he tries to release them. After the release of the Montie3, they still continue to sing the same song. In this case I get confused, and begin to ask myself whether the NPP still want to remain in opposition. If you think the president would lose the election for such an action taken by him, why not jubilate either that complain like a death sentence imposed on you? When has the Npp become apostles for John Dramani Mahama?

I am not a Jewish prophet nor related to one, but I foresee a wounded lion in Apostle Mugabe. I see the second coming of Mugabe as a disaster for the New Patriotic Party. I foresee his second coming become a serious cause for the NPP to mourn.

The return of Mugabe – a wounded lion or a friendly friend?

Mahama Socrates Samuel

0269007574/0247695148