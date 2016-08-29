NDC Targets 25 Accra Seats

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the party is certainly going to win a minimum of 23 out of the total number of 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region and also increase its aggregate votes from the 1.1 million the party had in 2012 to a minimum of 1.5 million during the December 7 polls.

Out of the total number of 34 constituencies in the region, the NDC currently occupies 20 but the party has revealed that it has an overall target of winning five additional seats to make it 25.

The information was put out over the weekend by Sylvester Mensah, the party's 2016 Campaign Coordinator for the region.

Mr. Mensah made the remarks at the inauguration of the region's campaign task force which consists of some 15 personas and an additional 12 co-opted members.

“This responsibility is for service and sacrifice. It is one that requires emptying all political struggles to achieve victory bearing in mind that results and not effort is rewarded. We need your sustained support, trust and confidence.

“By the targets we have set, December 7 would see a straight 'one-touch' victory for the NDC and the Greater Accra Region would increase its aggregate votes from the 1.1 million of the year 2012 to a minimum of 1.5 million. Our strategies would deliver a victory margin in excess of 300,000 in the region,” Mr. Mensah projected.

He continued, “The NDC goes into this election with one of the best governments the world over, though we acknowledge areas we could have done better…Our emphasis in the last four years has been largely infrastructure. The next shall be focused on industry, employment and policies that improve human satisfaction index.”

The newly inaugurated campaign task force has Mr Sylvester Mensah as Campaign Coordinator in a team comprising the NDC Regional Chairman, Ade Coker; the Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo and the party's Director of Election, Emefa Sika Nartey.

The other members are the party's Regional Secretary, Victor Quarshie Adonoo; the Regional Organizer; Anthony Nukpenu; the Regional Communication Officer, Jerry Johnson; Regional Youth Organizer, Thomas Ashong and Regional Women Organizer, Felicia Bortey.

Dr. Valerie Sawyer is in the team as a Senior Policy Advisor; Sena Okiti-Duah as a representative of NDC MPs in the region; Jerry Akwei Thompson as the representative of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives; Alhaji Yahaya Kundow as the Regional Treasurer; Danny Annan, former NDC Regional Chairman and Sedinam Tamakloe, Chief Executive for MASLOC.

By Halifax Ansah-Addo