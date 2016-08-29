More Bad Cops

We wish we were not raising the issue about the number of law enforcement agents dragging the image of the agency in the mud. Unfortunately, given the rising number, we are constrained to return to it albeit regrettably and with a lump in our throats.

What could account for the rising incidence of the impunity and nonsense when indeed other cases of similar dimension have made scathing headlines and attracted public opprobrium already?

Why must we gloss over the fact that within a short period three or so many cops have been implicated in criminalities belonging to the underworld?

We would not be serving our country's interest if we did not comment on this subject and pretend that all is well, much as we would have loved to be presenting a better picture of cops living up to the motto of the Ghana Police Service: “Service With Integrity.”

Unfortunately, we are unable to do so because those making the headlines are doing so as a result of their odd conducts which do not inure to the interest of, unfairly, their hardworking colleagues but for who the Service would have been left with nothing by way of deference to its image. To such selfless personnel – some of who suffer all manner of deliberate challenge – their indefatigable efforts hardly recognized, we doff our hats and ask that they continue to serve their God and country for there are better days ahead when sincere service to mother Ghana would be seen and appreciated.

As for the bad nuts, many of who have found their way into the Service as a result of the growing politicization of our institutions, someday their games would be up as others have had their cups already full and constitute subjects of discussions as we are currently doing.

It is regrettable that to date we have not as a nation treated this growing incidence of cops engaged in criminalities as a national discourse and requiring remedial treatment.

It would be important for instance, to point at the lowering of standards, especially doing background checks of persons desirous of joining the ranks of law enforcement officers.

Sometimes we wonder whether there is sufficient appreciation of the powers bestowed upon police officers – be they Other Ranks, Inspectors or Superior Officers.

The cop, regardless his rank, has the power to enforce the law and in the course of this he is able to use discretions which could be positive or negative. That is why the man or woman being enlisted should not be the one who would go and buy a car from a dealer and end up using a dud cheque to pay. That is why the man or woman being enlisted should not be the one who is a known foot soldier of a political party and who is therefore, ready to lower the standards of the Service for partisan reasons and above all, being pushed into the system by a top politician of the ruling party – whichever it may be.

Many more lurking in the law enforcement institution would soon have their cups full and humiliated when they go ambushing bullion vans, making their godfathers in the ruling party disappointed.

What a country!