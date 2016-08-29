Who Let The Dogs Out?

I did not believe my ears when I first heard the news. I did not know whether to laugh, cry, scream or hold my tongue. I just didn't know what to do. “He is finally letting his attack dogs out,” I managed to say.

The song that immediately came to mind was the hit by Bahamian group Baha Men, released in 2000 and titled, “Who led the dogs out?” If my memory serves me right, the song was about dogs, literal or metaphorical, which were let loose to disrupt a party. How the song made waves then!

Upon second thought, I realized my reaction to the news was wrong. I shouldn't have been surprised at all. The writing was on the wall for all to see. There was no way President Ogwanfunu would have left his attack dogs to rot in jail. If you are still wondering, the “Muntie 3” saga is what I refer to.

The call on the President to invoke his prerogative of mercy in Article 72 of the country's Constitution soon after the Supreme Court's ruling; the petition book signed by Zu-za ministers and sympathizers; and the public handing over of the petition to the Council of State were all orchestrated. It was a well-orchestrated plan to delude me and my compatriots into believing that the pardon was a constitutional act by the President, when in reality it was constitutional lawlessness. Apologies to Atta Akyea!

The Muntie trio was freed last Friday, and you need to see the jamboree that greeted the release. They were treated like heroes. Of course, they are heroes, aren't they? They are “biegya” heroes. Why then are some of my compatriots surprised that their release was greeted with such pomp and pageantry?

Some of the expressions on the lips of the happy Zu-za sympathizers during the jamboree were, “Man pass man, who born dog, JM is the man with the krakye powers, and who says man no dey?” All the expressions mean one thing: President Ogwanfunu has succeeded in proving to all and sundry that he indirectly has the power to overturn any ruling by the judiciary, even from the Supreme Court.

Lest I forget, did the Council of State really advise the President to grant the pardon, remission or whatever they want us to call it? Yes, I believe they did. The truth is that I wasn't even surprised and I would tell you why.

Just take a close look at the membership of the Council. Do you see what I see? Do you see a great number of them wearing umbrella-embossed shirts and “kaba”? Don't tell me some traditional rulers are members of the so-called advisory body because you know more than I do that some of our traditional rulers are more partisan than politicians. With the likes of loud-mouthed Ama Chavez being members of the body, it becomes less surprising that the Council did find it prudent to give the President the nod to pardon.

I've said this before and would repeat it here. The Council has outlived its usefulness. It is but a rubber stamp, which only does the bidding of the ruling party. The Council needs to be scrapped to save the country from wasting precious resources on the comfort of members of the mediocre advisory body.

Many people have blamed the President for granting the pardon. Many others have also blamed the Council of State for giving the President a skewed advice. But I blame neither of the two. I lay the blame squarely at the doorstep of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and his PPP.

Did I see you advertise a surprise look? I blame Dr Nduom and his party because they allowed the “keep muntie 3 in” petition to develop wings and fly away. I was on my way to sign the petition when news of its disappearance reached me. How could you, Paa Kwesi? If our petition had reached President Ogwanfunu, maybe, just maybe, the rubber stamp Council wouldn't have said yes to the first petition. It is sad that my dream of seeing the three serve their full term has fizzled into thin air.

Talking about dreams brings to mind Koku's dream about Nana Addo being a president on another planet. Interestingly, Koku said he rather saw Ursula as the First Lady, and not Aunty Rebecca. Koku's allusion is as clear as daylight, isn't it?

Well, we all do dream dreams, don't we? Since it is no crime to dream, I will share a dream I had last night with you.

In the dream I saw Koku as the Communication Director at the Presidency. He was his usual arrogant self. But, yes, there was a 'but'. But he was always seen wearing pampers. He didn't say why, but your guess is as good as mine.

While you guess, please be reminded that the attack dogs have been let loose to contaminate the atmosphere with their stinking breath. So let's emulate the Baha Men and sing, “Who let the dogs out? Woof, woof, woof, woof.”

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!